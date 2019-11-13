Technology Sector Update for 11/13/2019: CDLX, TECD, APO, TSEM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.13%

AAPL: -0.15%

IBM: Flat

CSCO: -0.14%

GOOG: -0.40%

Leading technology stocks were mostly declining pre-market Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Cardlytics (CDLX), which was up 18% after it booked adjusted EPS of $0.03 in Q3, against analysts' estimates of an adjusted net loss of $0.14 per share in a Capital IQ survey, and reversing from adjusted net loss of $0.15 a year earlier. Revenue grew 63% to $56.4 million from a year ago, also exceeding the $50.02 million consensus.

(+) Tech Data (TECD) was climbing more than 3% after it agreed to be taken private by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management (APO) for $130 per share, with the purchase price implying an enterprise value of $5.4 billion for the technology distributor.

(-) Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) was slipping more than 7% as it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share, down from $0.37 per share in the prior-year quarter but in line with the consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

