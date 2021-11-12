Technology Sector Update for 11/12/2021: MRAM,MITQ,ARRY

Technology stocks were leading the market higher Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rising 1.1% in the afternoon and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index adding 1%.

In company news, Everspin Technologies (MRAM) rallied 46% after reporting a surprise Q3 profit and a nearly 47% year-over-year increase in revenue also exceeding analyst estimates. The maker of magnetoresistive random access memory products projected Q4 net income of $0.02 to $0.08 per share on revenue of $16.25 million to $17.25 million, compared with the two-analyst mean of a loss of $0.04 per share on $12.8 million in revenue in a Capital IQ poll.

Moving iMage (MITQ) shares surged almost 22% after the digital cinema equipment company narrowed the non-GAAP net loss for its Q1 ended Sept. 30 to $0.04 per share from $0.07 per share a year earlier, as revenue increased 98% year-over-year to $3.5 million. The company said it expects to generate revenue of $12 million to $15 million during FY22, representing growth of 67% to 108% from its previous fiscal year.

Array Technologies (ARRY) gained almost 20% even as the solar tracking equipment providder reported a larger-that-expected Q3 adjusted net loss and revenue trailing analyst estimates late Thursday. Array also warned its FY21 results will likely be at the lower end of prior guidance for non-GAAP net income of $0.15 to $0.25 per share on revenue of $850 million to $940 milion. "Continued constraints on freight availability" could limit its ability to ship products through the end of the year, the company said.

