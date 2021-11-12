Technology Sector Update for 11/12/2021: MRAM, GRVY, BKKT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.40% while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently 0.28% higher.

Everspin Technologies (MRAM) was gaining more than 24% in value after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.04 per share, swinging from a loss of $0.21 per share reported a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.05 per share.

Gravity (GRVY) was rallying past 5% as it reported Q3 earnings of 3,792 South Korean won ($3.22), up from 3,638 won reported a year earlier. Analysts' estimates were not readily available for comparison.

Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) was down more than 5% after booking a Q3 loss of $28.8 million, wider than the loss of $18 million a year earlier.

