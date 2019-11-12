Technology
Technology Sector Update for 11/12/2019: SE, KEM, AEIS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.25%

AAPL: -0.37%

IBM: +0.13%

CSCO: +0.37%

GOOG: +0.10%

Most technology majors were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Sea (SE), which was up more than 15% after booking a Q3 net loss of $206.1 million compared with a loss of $218 million in the prior-year quarter. Revenue came in at $763.3 million, rising significantly from $242.8 million in the corresponding quarter last year and exceeding the consensus forecast of $700.7 million from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Kemet (KEM) was climbing more than 11% after Taiwan's Yageo said it has agreed to acquire its the company for $1.8 billion in an all-cash deal, strengthening its position as a global electronic component manufacturer.

(+) Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) was up more than 7% after booking Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share, down from $1.05 per share in the 2018 quarter but still ahead of the consensus estimate of $0.38 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

