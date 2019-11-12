Technology
IIVI

Technology Sector Update for 11/12/2019: IIVI,KEM,AEIS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.76%

AAPL -0.02%

IBM +0.52%

CSCO +0.58%

GOOG +0.77%

Technology stocks were rising in Tuesday trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing over 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 0.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) II-VI (IIVI) tumbled 8% on Tuesday after the optoelectronic components company projected net income and revenue for the current quarter trailing Wall Street expectations and upstaging above-consensus financial results for its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30. Excluding one-time items, the company is expecting to earn between $0.20 to $0.50 per share on revenue in a range of $590 million to $630 million. Analysts, on average, are looking for Q2 net income of $0.64 per share on $652.3 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Kemet (KEM) was climbing nearly 13% after the electronic components company agreed to a $1.18 billion cash buyout offer from Taiwan-based Yageo Corp. The offer represents a 26% premium to the company volume-weighted average share price over the last 30 trading days, the companies said. The deal is scheduled to close during the second half of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals.

(+) Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) rose 6.6% after the power control and conversion company said adjusted EPS was $0.54 in Q3, down from $1.05 a year earlier but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IIVI KEM AEIS

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular