Technology Sector Update for 11/12/2019: DXC,IIVI,KEM,AEIS

Technology stocks gave back a portion of their earlier gains Tuesday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing nearly 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising about 0.1% in late trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) DXC Technology Company (DXC) surged 18.5% on Tuesday after the information-technology services company reported a 3.2% decline in Q3 revenue compared with year-ago levels but still matching the Capital IQ consensus expecting $4.85 billion in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

In other sector news:

(+) Kemet (KEM) was climbing nearly 13% after the electronic components company agreed to a $1.18 billion cash buyout offer from Taiwan-based Yageo Corp. The offer represents a 26% premium to the company volume-weighted average share price over the last 30 trading days, the companies said. The deal is scheduled to close during the second half of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals.

(+) Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) rose 4% after the power control and conversion company said adjusted EPS was $0.54 in Q3, down from $1.05 a year earlier but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.16.

(-) II-VI (IIVI) tumbled more than 8% on Tuesday after the optoelectronic components company projected net income and revenue for the current quarter trailing Wall Street expectations and upstaging above-consensus financial results for its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30. Excluding one-time items, the company is expecting to earn between $0.20 to $0.50 per share on revenue in a range of $590 million to $630 million. Analysts, on average, are looking for Q2 net income of $0.64 per share on $652.3 million in revenue.

