Technology Sector Update for 11/11/2022: TOST, PGY, DV, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.63%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was climbing past 1% recently.

Toast (TOST) was gaining more than 12% after saying its Q3 loss narrowed to $0.19 per diluted share from a loss of $1.06 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.20.

Pagaya Technologies (PGY) swung to a loss of $0.02 per diluted share from EPS of $0.03 a year earlier. Pagaya Technologies was more than 5% higher in recent market activity.

DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) was slipping past 6% after saying an underwritten offering of 10 million of its common shares by certain selling shareholders has been priced at $26.40 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.