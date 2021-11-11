Technology
Technology Sector Update for 11/11/2021: MSP,APP,IAS,WB

Technology stocks were trading higher ahead of Thursday's close, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rising 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 1.7%.

In company news, AppLovin (APP) shares climbed 19% after the provider of tools for mobile app developers reported breakeven Q3 results per share for the period ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $0.42 per share a year, while revenue rose 90.4% to $727 million, exceeding the $687.8 million analyst mean.

Datto (MSP) shares were 9.6% higher after the provider of data backup software and services reported Q3 non-GAAP net income of $0.16 per share on $157.9 million in revenue, beating analyst estimates of $0.11 per share in adjusted profit on revenue of $154.1 million in a Capital IQ poll.

Weibo (WB) gained 4.4% after the Chinese social media company's Q3 results beat analyst estimates and management expressed confidence the company can thrive amid China's regulatory crackdown on internet companies. Excluding one-time items, Weibo earned $0.90 per share during the three months to Sept. 30, topping the Street consensus by $0.05 per share, while revenue increased 30% to $607.4 million, also surpassing the $592.3 million analyst mean.

Integral Ad Science (IAS) shares rose 12% after the digital advertising verification company reported a 31.7% increase in Q3 revenue over the same quarter last year to $79 million, topping the $75.5 million Street view. Integral raised its FY21 revenue outlook to a range of $315 million to $317 million, from $308 million to $312 million previously. Analysts estimate $317 million.

