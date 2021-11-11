Technology Sector Update for 11/11/2021: APP,IAS,WB

Technology stocks were trending higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday rising 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.8% this afternoon.

In company news, AppLovin (APP) rallied Thursday, recently climbing nearly 19% to an all-time high of $114.15 after reporting breakeven earnings for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, improving on a $0.42 per share net loss during the year-ago period, while revenue rose 90.4% year-over-year to $727 million, exceeding the $687.8 million analyst mean.

Integral Ad Science (IAS) rose more than 14% after the digital advertising verification company reported a 31.7% increase in Q3 revenue over the same quarter last year to $79 million, topping the $75.5 million Street view. It also raised its FY21 revenue outlook to a new range of $315 million to $317 million compared with prior forecasts expecting between $308 million to $312 million and the analyst mean looking for $93.6 million.

Weibo (WB) was 5.7% higher after the Chinese social media company beat analyst estimates with its Q3 financial results and expressed confidence it can thrive in the emerging regulatory environment for internet companies in China. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.90 per share during the three months to Sept. 30, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share, while revenue increased 30% to $607.4 million, also surpassing the $592.3 million analyst mean.

