Technology Sector Update for 11/11/2021: AFRM, MQ, WB, APP, PSFE

Technology stocks were on the rise premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.6%, and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) gained 1.6% recently.

In company news, Affirm (AFRM) soared more than 23% on news it is expanding its partnership with Amazon.com (AMZN). The company also reported a wider loss and higher revenue in fiscal Q1.

Marqeta (MQ) rose past 16% after the company posted a narrower Q3 loss while revenue increased.

Weibo (WB) climbed more than 8% after the Chinese social-media company reported better-than-expected financial results for the September quarter.

Applovin (APP) gained 8% as the mobile-technology company posted breakeven earnings in Q3, reverting from 2020's loss, while revenue jumped from last year's levels.

Paysafe (PSFE) reported a wider loss and lower revenue in Q3 and reduced its full-year revenue guidance. Shares of the company dropped 29% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.