Technology Sector Update for 11/11/2019: TDC,SPWR,CARB,ACMR

Technology stocks continue to edge higher heading into Monday's close, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing more than 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling nearly 0.4% in late trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Teradata (TDC) turned 3.5% higher this afternoon, reversing a narrow decline earlier Monday that followed BMO Capital lowering its price target for the hybrid cloud analytics software company by $8 to $30 a share and reiterated a market perform rating for its stock. The move follows Teradata late last week reporting Q3 financial results trailing Wall Street expectations and projected non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter also lagging analyst estimates, prompting CEO CEO Oliver Ratzesberger to step down and board chairman Victor Lund taking his place on an interim basis.

In other sector news:

(+) Carbonite (CARB) raced almost 25% higher after the data protection and cybersecurity company agreed to an $800 million buyout offer from rival data-management provider OpenText (OTEX). The proposed acquisition values Carbonite at $23 a share, representing a 78% premium to its share price on Sept. 5, the last day of trading prior to news reports of a potential deal.

(+) SunPower (SPWR) rose more than 2% after Monday disclosing plans to split into two separate publicly traded companies, with Maxeon Solar Technologies producing solar panels while Sunpower will provide energy generation and storage services. Concurrent with the proposed transaction, the company said Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor will invest $298 million in Maxeon Solar to help boost its production capacity.

(-) ACM Research (ACMR) was near flat late, recovering from earlier declines after saying Mark McKechnie will become its new chief financial officer, succeeding Lisa Feng, who was named CFO of the company's principal subsidiary in Shanghai after working in post on an interim basis. McKechnie has been vice president of finance at the semiconductor processing company since last July.

