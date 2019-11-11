Technology Sector Update for 11/11/2019: SPWR,CARB,ACMR

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.12%

AAPL +0.58%

IBM -1.70%

CSCO -1.16%

GOOG -0.88%

Technology stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing almost 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling over 0.4% in recent trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) SunPower (SPWR) rose almost 3% after Monday disclosing plans to split into two separate publicly traded companies, with Maxeon Solar Technologies producing solar panels while Sunpower will provide energy generation and storage services. Concurrent with the proposed transaction, the company said Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor will invest $298 million in Maxeon Solar to help boost its production capacity.

In other sector news:

(+) Carbonite (CARB) raced 24.5% higher after the data protection and cybersecurity company agreed to an $800 million buyout offer from rival data-management provider OpenText (OTEX). The proposed acquisition values Carbonite at $23 a share, representing a 78% premium to its share price on Sept. 5, the last day of trading prior to news reports of a potential deal.

(-) ACM Research (ACMR) dropped 5% after saying Mark McKechnie will become its new chief financial officer, succeeding Lisa Feng, who was named CFO of the company's principal subsidiary in Shanghai after working in post on an interim basis. McKechnie has been vice president of finance at the semiconductor processing company since last July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.