Technology Sector Update for 11/10/2023: TTD, U, AVPT, XLK, XSD

November 10, 2023 — 09:21 am EST

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) advancing 1.1%.

The Trade Desk (TTD) reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.33 per diluted share, up from $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.29. The Trade Desk was shedding more than 22% in value pre-bell Friday.

Unity Software (U) reported a Q3 diluted loss of $0.32 per share, narrowing from $0.84 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.49. Unity Software was down nearly 11% in recent Friday premarket activity.

AvePoint (AVPT) was up 0.5% after it reported its Q3 loss narrowed to $0.02 per diluted share from a loss of $0.04 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $72.8 million, up from $62.7 million a year earlier.

