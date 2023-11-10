News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 11/10/2023: TTD, INDI, SYNA

November 10, 2023 — 01:53 pm EST

Tech stocks were gaining Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbing 3.7%.

In company news, the Trade Desk (TTD) shares slumped more than 15% after it issued soft Q4 guidance that raised concerns about the digital advertising market.

Indie Semiconductor's (INDI) shares surged 14% after the company reported late Thursday a Q3 net loss of $0.12 per diluted share, narrowing from a $0.31 loss a year earlier.

Synaptics (SYNA) shares jumped 14%, a day after the company reported higher-than-expected fiscal Q1 results that prompted a price target raise from analysts.

