Technology Sector Update for 11/10/2023: DRCT, OPTX, BLNK, INDI

November 10, 2023 — 03:50 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks rose late Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 2.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumping 4.2%.

In corporate news, Direct Digital (DRCT) shares surged 52% after the company raised fiscal year 2023 guidance following Q3 results.

Syntec Optics (OPTX) soared 43% after the company said it received a contract for 10,000 objectives for night vision scopes to be delivered this year.

Blink Charging (BLNK) jumped 24% after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and increased its full-year 2023 target for sales.

Indie Semiconductor's (INDI) shares gained 15% after the company reported late Thursday a Q3 net loss of $0.12 per diluted share, narrowing from a $0.31 loss a year earlier.

