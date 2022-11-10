Technology
VCSA

Technology Sector Update for 11/10/2022: VCSA, TTGT, NICE, XLK, SOXX

November 10, 2022 — 09:17 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was over 4% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up nearly 5% recently.

Vacasa (VCSA) was shedding nearly 22% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.04 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.06.

TechTarget (TTGT) posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.68 per share, up from $0.60 per share a year ago. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.65. Q3 revenue was lower than expected at $77.4 million. TechTarget was recently down 22%.

NICE (NICE) was more than 15% higher after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.92 per diluted share, up from $1.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.87.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VCSA
TTGT
NICE
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.