Technology Sector Update for 11/10/2022: VCSA, TTGT, NICE, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was over 4% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up nearly 5% recently.

Vacasa (VCSA) was shedding nearly 22% after it reported Q3 earnings of $0.04 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.06.

TechTarget (TTGT) posted Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.68 per share, up from $0.60 per share a year ago. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.65. Q3 revenue was lower than expected at $77.4 million. TechTarget was recently down 22%.

NICE (NICE) was more than 15% higher after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.92 per diluted share, up from $1.68 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.87.

