Technology
RNG

Technology Sector Update for 11/10/2022: RNG,U,WIX

November 10, 2022 — 01:34 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were helping lead Thursday's market rally, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 6.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index pushing out to an 8.2% gain this afternoon.

In company news, RingCentral (RNG) climbed more than 29% after late Wednesday reporting higher Q3 results compared with year-ago levels that beat Wall Street expectations and the cloud communications company also boosted its forecast for adjusted FY22 profit to a new range of $1.97 to $1.98 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are expecting RingCentral to earn $1.93 per share this year, excluding one-time items.

Unity Software (U) rose almost 26% after the 3-D software firm reported a smaller non-GAAP Q3 net loss than analysts were expecting along with above-consensus revenue for the September quarter and also guided revenue for the current quarter exceeding Wall Street estimates. Unity now sees Q4 revenue in a range of $425 million to $445 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $325.8 million in revenue for the three months ending Dec. 31.

Wix.com (WIX) gained nearly 20% after paring its adjusted Q3 net loss compared with year-ago levels amid an 8% year-over-year increase in revenue and exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 narrowed to $0.06 per share on $345.8 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.10 per share adjusted loss on $343.5 million in Q3 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RNG
U
WIX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.