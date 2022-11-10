Technology Sector Update for 11/10/2022: ASML, RNG, U, WIX

Technology stocks continue to lead Thursday's market rally, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 7.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index pushing out to an 9.8% gain this afternoon.

In company news, ASML Holding (ASML) rose over 14% after the Dutch chipmaking equipment manufacturer said it plans to repurchase up to 12.0 billion euros of its shares.

RingCentral (RNG) climbed more than 30% after late Wednesday reporting higher Q3 results compared with year-ago levels that beat Wall Street expectations and the cloud communications company also boosted its forecast for adjusted 2022 profit to a new range of $1.97 to $1.98 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are expecting RingCentral to earn $1.93 per share this year, excluding one-time items.

Unity Software (U) rose over 28% after the 3-D software firm reported a smaller non-GAAP Q3 net loss than analysts were expecting and also guided revenue for the current quarter exceeding Wall Street estimates. Unity now sees Q4 revenue in a range of $425 million to $445 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $389 million.

Wix.com (WIX) gained nearly 20% after paring its Q3 results exceeded analyst estimates.

