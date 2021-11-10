Technology
Technology Sector Update for 11/10/2021: SHLS,RNG,SAIL,VERI

MT Newswires
Technology stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday sliding 1.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2.9%.

In company news, Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) dropped 9% after the solar-energy components company overnight reported a 14% increase in Q3 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $59.8 million but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $61.6 million for the September quarter. Looking ahead, it also is projecting between $40 million to $50 million in Q4 revenue compared with the $70.9 million Street view.

Veritone (VERI) rose 3.6% after the AI-computing company reported a non-GAAP Q3 loss of $0.07 per share, more than halving its $0.15 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share loss for the three months ended Sept. 30. Revenue increased 44.6% year-over-year to $22.7 million, also exceeding the $22.0 million Street view.

SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) climbed 21% after reporting above-consensus Q3 results, with the identity security company posting breakeven earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30 and a 17.1% year-over-year increase in revenue to $110.1 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been looking for a Q3 net loss of $0.07 per share on $103.5 million in revenue.

RingCentral (RNG) raced more than 21% higher after the software-as-a-service company reported improved Q3 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and projected FY21 earnings and revenue topping analyst forecasts. It also announced a new strategic partnership with privately held Mitel that includes RingCentral paying $650 million to acquire selected network and call management intellectual property from Mitel, whose investor group will make a $200 million equity investment in RingCentral.

