Technology Sector Update for 11/10/2021: DASH, MNDY, FVRR, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.68% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down more than 1%.

DoorDash (DASH) was rallying past 16% after it booked a Q3 loss of $0.30 per share, compared with a loss of $0.96 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.27.

Monday.com (MNDY) reported a Q3 non-GAAP loss of $0.26 per share, compared with loss of $0.81 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.60 per share. Monday.com was more than 10% lower in recent trading.

Fiverr International (FVRR) was gaining more than 15% in value as it posted Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.19, up from $0.12 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.02.

