Technology Sector Update for 11/09/2023: VEEV, VERX, RAMP, DUOL

November 09, 2023 — 03:43 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index both dropping 0.6%.

In corporate news, Veeva Systems (VEEV) shares slumped 13% after the company cut fiscal 2024 revenue guidance by $15 million due to lower-than-expected services sales in Q4.

Vertex (VERX) jumped 22% after the company reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, up from $0.08 a year earlier.

Duolingo (DUOL) surged 21% after analysts lifted their price targets following upbeat Q3 earnings.

LiveRamp (RAMP) gained 20% after the company reported late Wednesday fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.43, up from $0.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.24.

