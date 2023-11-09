Technology Sector Update for 11/09/2023: RAMP, VERX, DUOL

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 1%.

In company news, Vertex (VERX) jumped 21% after the company reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, up from $0.08 a year earlier.

LiveRamp (RAMP) shares soared 19% after it reported late Wednesday fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.43, up from $0.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.24.

Duolingo (DUOL) gained 19% after analysts lifted their price targets following upbeat Q3 earnings.

