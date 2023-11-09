News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 11/09/2023: GRAB, WIX, RAMP, XLK, XSD

November 09, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were steady premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was advancing by a slight 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive recently.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) was up more than 5% after it reported a Q3 loss of $0.02 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.02 per share.

Wix.com (WIX) was gaining over 4% in value after it reported a Q3 adjusted net income of $1.10 per diluted share, up from $0.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.73.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) was rallying by over 15% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.43 per diluted share, up from $0.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.24.

