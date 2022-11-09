Technology Sector Update for 11/09/2022: VSAT,META,ZD

Technology stocks were declining on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 2.1% this afternoon.

In company news, ViaSat (VSAT) dropped almost 19% after the satellite services company overnight reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.18 per share for its Q2 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.34 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and missing the three-analyst mean expecting it to earn $0.66 per share. Revenue rose 6% to $656.7 million but also lagged the $783.1 million Street view.

Meta Platforms (META) rose 6.5% after announcing plans to lay off around 13% of its current workforce, with the social media company eliminating more than 11,000 jobs across its Family of Apps and Reality Labs divisions as it grapples with a weak digital advertising market and declining share price.

Ziff Davis (ZD) climbed 11% after the internet services firm reported a higher Q3 profit, earning $1.58 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, up from $1.49 per share during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. The company also raised its forecast for non-GAAP FY22 net income above the Street view.

