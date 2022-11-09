Technology Sector Update for 11/09/2022: RAMP, TTD, META, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.57% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping past 1% recently.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.22 per diluted share, down from $0.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.09. LiveRamp was more than 15% higher in recent market activity.

The Trade Desk (TTD) was nearly 10% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.26 per diluted share, up from $0.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.23.

Meta Platforms' (META) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said the company plans to cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce. Meta Platforms was recently up more than 4%.

