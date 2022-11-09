Technology
CRCT

Technology Sector Update for 11/09/2022: CRCT, VSAT, META, ZD

November 09, 2022 — 04:00 pm EST

Technology stocks continued to decline Wednesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 2.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 2.8%.

In company news, Cricut (CRCT) gained more than 12% despite the computer peripherals company saying it earned $0.06 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, down from $0.13 during the prior-year period and missing the Capital IQ consensus of $0.07. Revenue also declined almost 32% from last year to $177 million and lagging the single-analyst call looking for $182 million in Q3 revenue.

Ziff Davis (ZD) climbed more than 10% after the internet services firm reported a higher Q3 profit, earning $1.58 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, up from $1.49 the year-before period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. The company also raised its forecast for non-GAAP FY22 net income above the Street view.

Meta Platforms (META) rose 5.1% after announcing plans to lay off around 13% of its current workforce, with the social-media company eliminating more than 11,000 jobs across its Family of Apps and Reality Labs divisions as it grapples with a weak digital advertising market and declining share price.

To the downside, ViaSat (VSAT) dropped more than 19% after the satellite services company overnight reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.18 per share for its Q2 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.34 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and missing the three-analyst mean expecting it to earn $0.66 per share. Revenue rose 6% to $656.7 million but also lagged the $783.1 million Street view.

