Technology Sector Update for 11/09/2021: SQSP,DDD,NEWR,LAZR,NVDA

Technology stocks retreated Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday slipping 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Squarespace (SQSP) fell 7.4% after reporting Q3 net income of $0.06 per share, down from $0.12 per share during the same quarter in 2020 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.06 per share profit during the September quarter at the website development company.

3D Systems (DDD) dropped over 14% after the 3-D printer narrowed its outlook for non-GAAP FY21 gross profit margins to a new range of 41% to 43% compared with its prior forecast expecting between 40% to 44%.

To the upside, Luminar Technologies (LAZR) added more than 15% after Nvidia (NVDA) selected its remote sensing technology for use in the chipmaker's autonomous vehicle reference platform expected to begin commercial production in 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Nvidia shares also were 1% lower, giving back an earlier advance.

New Relic (NEWR) jumped more than 40% higher to a best-ever $127.50 a share after the software-as-a-service company reported a fiscal Q2 adjusted net loss of $0.10 per share on $195.7 million in revenue, better than Wall Street estimates expecting a $0.13 per share non-GAAP loss on $182.2 million in revenue.

