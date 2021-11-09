Technology Sector Update for 11/09/2021: AMD, HOOD, SQSP, SANM

Technology stocks were higher ahead of Tuesday's market open. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.3% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 1% higher recently.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose 2.4% premarket after announcing Meta (FB) plans to use its EPYC chips in the data center.

In other company news, Squarespace (SQSP) was down 0.3% after posting mixed Q3 results.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) fell 2.8% after the financial services company said it contained a recent data security incident that exposed millions of customers' email addresses and names.

Sanmina (SANM) slumped 8% ahead of the opening bell. The electronics contract manufacturer reported Q3 earnings and revenue that declined from year ago and missed analysts' projections.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.