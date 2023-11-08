News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 11/08/2023: INTA, ARRY, KD, EXFY

November 08, 2023 — 03:46 pm EST

Tech stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 0.1%.

In corporate news, Intapp (INTA) jumped 10% after the company late Tuesday posted fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share, up from $0.01 a year earlier.

Expensify (EXFY) plunged 37% after the company reported a wider Q3 net loss and a decline in sales.

Array Technologies (ARRY) shares slumped 19% after the company reported Q3 revenue of $350.4 million, down from $515 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $376.9 million. Array also lowered its 2023 outlook.

Kyndryl (KD) shares gained 14% after the company's fiscal Q2 results exceeded market expectations.

