Technology Sector Update for 11/08/2023: FLYW, ARRY, LITE, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.2% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 0.1% lower recently.

Flywire (FLYW) reported a Q3 net income of $0.08 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.09. Flywire was slipping past 20% pre-bell.

Array Technologies (ARRY) was over 14% lower after it reported Q3 revenue of $350.4 million, down from $515 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $376.9 million.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP net income of $0.35 per diluted share, down from $1.69 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.29. Lumentum Holdings was up nearly 5% in recent premarket activity.

