Technology Sector Update for 11/08/2022: TTWO, SQSP, CLVT, XLK, SOXX

November 08, 2022 — 09:18 am EST

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.95% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was climbing towards 2% recently.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) was shedding over 17% in value after it reported a fiscal Q2 loss of $1.54 per share, compared with earnings of $0.09 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.82.

Squarespace (SQSP) was retreating close to 10% after it reported a Q3 net profit of $0.07 per diluted share, up from $0.02 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ also expected $0.07.

Clarivate (CLVT) shares were losing ground premarket after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results but lowered its bottom line FY 2022 EPS guidance below street expectations. Shares were down more than 9% before the opening bell.

