FIVN

Technology Sector Update for 11/08/2022: FIVN,GRWG,TASK,DIOD,LITE

November 08, 2022 — 04:01 pm EST

Technology stocks were advancing in recent trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.5% Tuesday afternoon.

In company news, Five9 (FIVN) rose almost 15% after the cloud software firm reported Q3 earnings and revenue beating year-ago comparisons and Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, Five9 earned $0.39 per share on $198.3 million in revenue during the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted Q3 profit of $0.35 per share on $195.7 million in revenue.

TaskUs (TASK) shares surged nearly 38% after the digital outsourcing company late Monday reported improved Q3 results compared with the year-ago period and beating Wall Street expectations. It also projected Q4 revenue in a range of $231 million to $233 million, compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $228.1 million in Q4 revenue.

Diodes (DIOD) climbed 3.5% after overnight reporting a best-ever adjusted profit of $2.00 per share for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, up from $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting the semiconductor manufacturer earning $1.88 per share, excluding one-time items.

To the downside, Lumentum Holdings (LITE) shares slid 16% after the optical and photonic equipment company projected non-GAAP net income and revenue for its current Q2 trailing analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it sees net income in a range of $1.20 to $1.45 per share on between $490 million to $520 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, are expecting a $1.60 per share adjusted on $530.6 million in Q2 revenue.

