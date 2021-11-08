Technology Sector Update for 11/08/2021: TTD, TSEM, MCFE, XLK, SOXX

Technology
Technology stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.37% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.52% higher in recent trading.

The Trade Desk (TTD) was rallying past 20% as it reported adjusted Q3 earnings of $0.18 per diluted share, up from year-ago earnings of $0.13 per diluted share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated EPS of $0.15.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) was gaining over 4% in value after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per diluted share, up from adjusted earnings of $0.18 per diluted share a year earlier. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share.

Private equity firm Advent International Corp. is closing in on a more than $10 billion deal to purchase McAfee (MCFE), The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources. McAfee was recently down more than 3%.

