Technology Sector Update for 11/08/2021: QS,GTLB,ZIXI,OTEX,OTEX.TO

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Technology stocks were moderately higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Monday rising 0.4%, although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, QuantumScape (QS) has pushed out to a more than 24% gain after saying it has secured the use of three additional buildings in North San Jose, California, near its existing pre-pilot production line for its solid-state lithium-metal batteries that will house additional research and development and office space. The company will take formal possession of the properties early next year, it said.

GitLab (GTLB) rose 5.1% after William Blair Monday began coverage of the software development firm with an outperform stock rating.

Zix (ZIXI) slid 3% after the email encryption and archival company agreed to an $860 million buyout proposal from Canadian data-management company OpenText (OTEX), which will pay $8.50 in cash for each Zix share, representing a 2.7% discount to Friday's closing price. OpenText shares were 0.5% higher.

