Technology Sector Update for 11/08/2021: AMD,HPE,QS,ZIXI,OTEX,OTEX.TO,VSAT

Technology stocks extended their moderate advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Monday rising 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, AMD (AMD) climbed over 10%, leading gains on the S&P 500, after the chipmaker introduced its Instinct MI200 series accelerators.

QuantumScape (QS) has pushed out to a more than 21% gain after saying it has secured the use of three additional buildings in North San Jose, California, near its existing pre-pilot production line for its solid-state lithium-metal batteries that will house additional research and development and office space. The company will take formal possession of the properties early next year, it said.

To the downside, Zix (ZIXI) slid 2.6% after the email encryption and archival company agreed to an $860 million buyout proposal from Canadian data-management company OpenText (OTEX), which will pay $8.50 in cash for each Zix share, representing a 2.7% discount to Friday's closing price. OpenText shares were 0.6% higher.

ViaSat (VSAT) slumped almost 17% after the networking equipment firm announced a $7.3 billion bid to acquire privately held Inmarsat. ViaSat also reported non-GAAP net income of $0.34 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30, lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

