Technology Sector Update for 11/08/2019: TDC, STMP, UI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

MT Newswires
Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.17%

AAPL: -0.20%

IBM: -0.03%

CSCO: +0.10%

GOOG: -0.18%

Top technology stocks were mostly lower pre-bell Friday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Teradata (TDC), which was slumping by more than 24% after the software company unveiled Q3 results that missed estimates and guided Q4 earnings below the Street view. It's Q3 adjusted net income fell to $0.32 per share from $0.36 a year earlier, missing the Street estimate of $0.40.

(+) Stamps.com (STMP) was gaining more than 19% in value as its adjusted EPS dropped to $1.12 in Q3 from $2.76 a year earlier, but easily surpassing analysts' estimates of $0.72 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue fell 5% to $136.2 million from a year ago, also ahead of the $123.2 million consensus.

(+) Ubiquiti (UI) was advancing by more than 9% after it reported Q1 fiscal 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.44, up from $1.17 during the year-ago quarter. That result easily beat the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.29.

