Technology Sector Update for 11/07/2023: EH, GEN, DDOG, AYX

Tech stocks advanced late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index adding 0.8%.

In corporate news, EHang (EH) said Tuesday it "firmly denies" short-seller Hindenburg Research's allegations that the company misled investors about its order pipeline and sales. EHang shares were falling almost 13%.

Datadog (DDOG) surged 29% after the company posted higher-than-expected Q3 results and raised its 2023 outlook.

Gen Digital (GEN) jumped 8.4%. The company reported an increase in fiscal Q2 earnings and revenue, while tightening the forecasts for the full financial year.

Alteryx (AYX) reported late Monday it swung to Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per diluted share from a $0.05 loss per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.06 per share. Its shares soared 18%.

