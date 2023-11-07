News & Insights

Technology
DDOG

Technology Sector Update for 11/07/2023: DDOG, CLVT, GEN, XLK, XSD

November 07, 2023 — 09:05 am EST

Written by MT Newswires

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.2% while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was marginally declining recently.

Datadog (DDOG) was gaining over 25% after it reported a Q3 non-GAAP net income of $0.45 per diluted share, up from $0.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.34.

Clarivate (CLVT) was nearly 5% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per diluted share, up from $0.20 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.18.

Gen Digital (GEN) was climbing past 4% after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.47 per diluted share, up from $0.45 a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.47.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Technology
