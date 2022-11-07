Technology Sector Update for 11/07/2022: META, DQ, OUST, VLDR, XLK, SOXX

Technology
Technology stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.8%.

Meta Platforms (META) is expected to begin staff reductions this week that could impact many thousands of employees, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Meta Platforms was recently climbing past 3%.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) was up nearly 4% after saying its board has approved a $700 million share buyback plan, which will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.

Ouster (OUST) and Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) agreed to merge in an all-share transaction. Under the deal, each Velodyne share will be exchanged for 0.8204 Ouster shares at closing, with existing Velodyne and Ouster shareholders each owning about 50% of the combined company. Ouster was over 10% higher recently, while Velodyne Lidar was rallying past 8%.

