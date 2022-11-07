Technology Sector Update for 11/07/2022: ENVX,PLTR,ORCL,CTM

Technology stocks were finishing significantly higher Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.2% in afternoon trading.

In company news, Enovix (ENVX) was extending its gains Monday afternoon, climbing more than 10% after the lithium-ion battery producer said it has selected Cypress Semiconductor founder TJ Rodgers to be its new executive board chairman, effective immediately. Rodgers owns about 21.4 million Enovix shares or roughly 14% of its outstanding stock.

Castellum (CTM) is 14% higher, earlier climbing almost 25%, after announcing plans to acquire an unnamed East-coast-based government contractor generating around $10 million in annual revenue. The cybersecurity and information technology company expects to close on the transaction by the end of January, subject to due diligence and the execution of a definitive purchase agreement, it said.

Oracle (ORCL) was grinding 1.2% higher this afternoon after the enterprise software firm Monday disclosed plans for a four-part debt offering consisting of notes maturing in 2025, 2029, 2032, and 2052, and net proceeds being used to refinance prior borrowings from its term loan and bridge facilities that funded a portion of its $28 billion purchase of health care data processor Cerner Corp last June.

On the downside, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) declined over 11% after the cybersecurity company missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 earnings. The company projected between $503 million to $505 million in revenue for its current Q4, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $506.5 million in revenue for the three months ending Dec. 31.

