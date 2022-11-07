Technology Sector Update for 11/07/2022: CTM,PLTR,ORCL

Technology stocks have turned higher again, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Castellum (CTM) still was 7% higher, easing from a nearly 25% gain earlier Monday, after announcing plans to acquire an unnamed East-coast-based government contractor generating around $10 million in yearly revenue. The cybersecurity and information technology company expects to close on the transaction by the end of January, subject to due diligence and the execution of a definitive purchase agreement, it said.

Oracle (ORCL) was grinding 0.6 higher this afternoon after the enterprise software firm Monday disclosed plans for a four-part debt offering consisting of notes maturing in 2025, 2029, 2032 and 2052, and net proceeds being used to refinance prior borrowings from its term loan and bridge facilities that funded a portion of its $28 billion purchase of health care data processor Cerner Corp last June.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) declined over 12% after the cybersecurity company missed Wall Street expectations with its Q3 earnings and it projected between $503 million to $505 million in revenue for its current Q4, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $506.5 million in revenue for the three months ending Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.