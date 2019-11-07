Technology Sector Update for 11/07/2019: COMM,QCOM,ROKU

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were outpacing the broader markets on Thursday, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing more than 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising about 1.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) CommScope (COMM) climbed almost 23% on Thursday after the networking equipment company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.55 per share for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, down from a $0.59 per share adjusted profit during the corresponding quarter last year but easily beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.11 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Qualcomm (QCOM) was ahead almost 8% after the chipmaker late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street estimates and also said interim chief financial officer Akash Palkhiwala was named the permanent chief financial officer of the company. The former senior vice president for finance at Qualcomm took over the post in August after Dave Wise stepped down as interim CFO.

(-) Roku (ROKU) tumbled almost 12% after the maker of video-streaming hardware late Wednesday saw its Q3 net loss more than double its year-ago loss, widening to $0.22 per share compared with a $0.09 per share net loss during the same July-to-September quarter last year.

