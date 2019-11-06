Technology Sector Update for 11/06/2019: WIFI,FIVN,HPQ,VG

Technology
Technology stocks trimmed their prior losses Wednesday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping almost 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was falling nearly 1.0%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Boingo Wireless (WIFI) was trading near its session peak, late Wednesday climbing almost 36%, after the internet connectivity company said it earned $0.00 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, improving on a $0.01 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share net loss.

In other sector news:

(+) Five9 (FIVN) rose nearly 9% after the contact center cloud platform company raised its FY19 profit outlook above Wall Street forecasts after reporting much better-than-expected Q3 financial results. Excluding one-time items, it is projecting net income in a range of $0.77 to $0.78 per share, up from $0.70 to $0.73 per share previously and topping the Capital IQ consensus by at least $0.06 per share.

(+) HP (HPQ) jumped more than 7% following a Wall Street Journal report that said Xerox (XRX) is considering a cash and stock offer to acquire the personal-computer and printer maker. The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said Xerox already has an informal funding deal in place with a major bank.

(-) Vonage Holdings (VG) dropped 17% on Wednesday after the internet communications company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.02 for its Q3 ended Sept. 30, reversing a $0.09 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income $0.06 per share. Revenue grew 15.7% to $302.5 million, also narrowly trailing the $302.9 million Street view.

