Technology Sector Update for 11/05/2021: GDYN,UI,NET

Technology stocks held slim gains Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rising 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced 0.9%.

In company news, Grid Dynamics (GDYN) shares rallied 25% after the websites developer reported Q3 net income of $0.11 per share on $57.9 million in revenue, beating analysts' average estimates for a profit of $0.08 per share on $50.9 million in Q3 sales in a Capital IQ poll. The company also projected Q4 revenue above Wall Street forecasts.

Ubiquiti (UI) declined about 1%, paring an earlier 4% slide after the networking equipment company reported non-GAAP net income of $2.12 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30, down from $2.47 per share during the year-ago period and missing the single-analyst estimate for $2.61 per share in adjusted profit.

Cloudflare (NET) was 1.5% lower, reversing an early 8.4% advance to a record high of $218 a share after the cloud networking company reported breakeven Q3 earnings excluding one-time items, while revenue increased 50.8% year-over-year to $172.3 million. Analysts expected an adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share on $166 million in revenue.

