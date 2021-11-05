Technology
EAF

Technology Sector Update for 11/05/2021: EAF,GDYN,UI,NET

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks maintained slim gains Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rising 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced 1.1%.

In company news, GrafTech International (EAF) climbed 19% after the electronic components company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.45 per share, improving on a $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $347.3 million, exceeding the $338.2 million Street view, and the company Friday also authorized a new, $150 million stock buyback program.

Grid Dynamics (GDYN) shares rallied almost 27% after the websites developer reported Q3 net income of $0.11 per share on $57.9 million in revenue, beating analysts' average estimates for a profit of $0.08 per share on $50.9 million in Q3 sales in a Capital IQ poll. The company also projected Q4 revenue above Wall Street forecasts.

Among decliners, Ubiquiti (UI) slid about 1.3%, paring an earlier 4% slide after the networking equipment company reported non-GAAP net income of $2.12 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30, down from $2.47 per share during the year-ago period and missing the single-analyst estimate for $2.61 per share in adjusted profit.

Cloudflare (NET) was 2.2% lower, reversing an early 8.4% advance to a record high of $218 a share after the cloud networking company reported breakeven Q3 earnings excluding one-time items, while revenue increased 50.8% year-over-year to $172.3 million. Analysts expected an adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share on $166 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EAF GDYN UI NET

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular