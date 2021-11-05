Technology Sector Update for 11/05/2021: EAF,GDYN,UI,NET

Technology stocks maintained slim gains Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rising 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced 1.1%.

In company news, GrafTech International (EAF) climbed 19% after the electronic components company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.45 per share, improving on a $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue increased 21% year-over-year to $347.3 million, exceeding the $338.2 million Street view, and the company Friday also authorized a new, $150 million stock buyback program.

Grid Dynamics (GDYN) shares rallied almost 27% after the websites developer reported Q3 net income of $0.11 per share on $57.9 million in revenue, beating analysts' average estimates for a profit of $0.08 per share on $50.9 million in Q3 sales in a Capital IQ poll. The company also projected Q4 revenue above Wall Street forecasts.

Among decliners, Ubiquiti (UI) slid about 1.3%, paring an earlier 4% slide after the networking equipment company reported non-GAAP net income of $2.12 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30, down from $2.47 per share during the year-ago period and missing the single-analyst estimate for $2.61 per share in adjusted profit.

Cloudflare (NET) was 2.2% lower, reversing an early 8.4% advance to a record high of $218 a share after the cloud networking company reported breakeven Q3 earnings excluding one-time items, while revenue increased 50.8% year-over-year to $172.3 million. Analysts expected an adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share on $166 million in revenue.

