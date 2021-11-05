Technology
Technology Sector Update for 11/05/2021: CFLT, NET, UI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing in Friday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.49% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.78%.

Confluent (CFLT) was over 8% higher after it booked a narrower loss than a year ago following a surge in sales in Q3, with both metrics beating the market's expectations. Confluent's Q3 adjusted loss of $0.17 per share was narrower than a loss of $0.18 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.23.

Cloudflare (NET) was advancing by more than 5% after it reported adjusted breakeven earnings for Q3, compared with an adjusted net loss of $0.02 per share in the previous year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.04 per share.

Ubiquiti (UI) was declining by less than 1% as it reported adjusted earnings of $2.12 per share in fiscal Q1, down from $2.47 per share in the previous year. The consensus estimate from a lone analyst polled by Capital IQ was for $2.61 per share.

