Technology Sector Update for 11/05/2019: XRX,RNG,SNCR
Technology stocks were drifting lower in recent trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 slipping nearly 0.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling less than 0.1%.
Among technology stocks moving on news:
(+) Xerox (XRX) rose 4.6% after announcing plans to sell its 25% stake in its Fuji Xerox Co to a FUJIFILM Holdings subsidiary. The deal also includes Xerox selling its company also agreed to sell its 51% stake in its Xerox International Partners joint venture with Fuji Xerox in exchange for FUJIFILM agreeing to dismiss a $1 billion lawsuit filed against Xerox after their proposed merger was scrapped.
In other sector news:
(+) RingCentral's (RNG) climbed 4.7% on Tuesday after the communication software firm reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.22 per share, up from $0.19 per share during the year-ago period last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $233 million, also exceeding the $221.37 million analyst mean.
(-) Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) slid almost 21% lower after the internet-of-things platform company missed analyst projections with its Q3 financial results. Excluding one-time items, the company reported a $0.62 per share net loss on $52.2 million in revenue, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.40 per share adjusted loss on $88.5 million in revenue.
