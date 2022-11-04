Technology Sector Update for 11/04/2022: SQ, ACMR, CVT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.6% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up nearly 2%.

Block (SQ) was gaining over 11% in value after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, up from $0.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.23.

ACM Research (ACMR) was nearly 14% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, up from $0.19 a year earlier. Five analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.23.

Cvent Holding (CVT) was up nearly 5% after it reported a Q3 net loss of $0.04 per diluted share, narrowing from a net loss of $0.06 per diluted share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ also expected a loss of $0.04 per share.

