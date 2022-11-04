Technology Sector Update for 11/04/2022: OLED,AAPL,ACMR,TEAM

Technology stocks were hanging on for a narrow gain, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising just 0.1%, weighed down by a more than 2% decline for Apple (AAPL) after Bloomberg reported the sector titan was suspending new hiring outside research and development, but the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a 2.9% advance this afternoon.

In company news, Universal Display (OLED) climbed 15% after the organic light emitting diode manufacturer late Thursday reported a Q3 profit of $1.12 per share, up from $0.97 per share during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the three-analyst consensus call by $0.06 per share. Total revenue also increased to $160.6 million compared with $143.6 million in revenue during the same quarter last year and also topped the $155.7 million analyst mean.

ACM Research (ACMR) was gaining 2.7%, backing down from an early 19% spike, after the chipmaking-equipment company easily dispatched market expectations with its Q3 results, earning $0.42 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, more than doubling its $0.19 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.23 per share. Revenue grew 99.5% year-over-year to $133.7 million, also outpacing the $113.3 million Street view.

Atlassian (TEAM) tumbled almost 34% after the software licensing company reported a decline in its fiscal Q1 earnings compared with year-ago levels, also trailing analyst estimates, and projected revenue for the current quarter lagging consensus views. For its Q2 ending in December, the company sees revenue in a range of $835 million to $855 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $879.6 million.

