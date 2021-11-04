Technology Sector Update for 11/04/2021: SSYS, QCOM, UPLD

Technology
Technology stocks were rising Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) adding 1.4% this afternoon while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was ahead 2.7%.

In company news, Qualcomm (QCOM) gained almost 12% after the chipmaker reported non-GAAP earnings and revenue for its fiscal Q4 exceeding Wall Street expectations and also guided results for the current quarter above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it sees Q1 net income in a range of $2.90 to $3.10 per share on between $10 billion to $10.8 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted profit of $2.59 per share on $9.73 billion in revenue.

Stratasys (SSYS) rose over 12% after reporting a surprise Q3 adjusted profit, earning $0.01 per share, while revenue for the 3-D printer company increased 24% over year-ago levels to $159 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.06 per share non-GAAP net loss on $150.1 million in revenue.

Upland Software (UPLD) plunged Thursday, at one point sinking 28% to its lowest share price since March 2020, after it lowered its FY21 revenue forecast below analyst estimates. The cloud applications company is now projecting between $299.5 million to $303.5 million in revenue compared with its prior guidance looking for topline growth this year to a range of $300.8 million to $312.8 million. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $308 million.

